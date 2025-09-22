Donations power Summit County Clubhouse renovations

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien and Program Director Luisa Katoa discuss the clubhouse's recent renovation project, which involved 40 volunteers and significant corporate donations. The project, estimated at $60,000-$70,000, was reduced to material costs thanks to Habitat for Humanity's expertise and community support.

The clubhouse serves 77 members, providing daily support and transitional housing for 14 homeless individuals. They also address food insecurity through a donated commercial refrigerator stocked by volunteers.