Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Donations power Summit County Clubhouse renovations

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT
Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien and Program Director Luisa Katoa
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien and Program Director Luisa Katoa

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Jen O'Brien and Program Director Luisa Katoa discuss the clubhouse's recent renovation project, which involved 40 volunteers and significant corporate donations. The project, estimated at $60,000-$70,000, was reduced to material costs thanks to Habitat for Humanity's expertise and community support.

The clubhouse serves 77 members, providing daily support and transitional housing for 14 homeless individuals. They also address food insecurity through a donated commercial refrigerator stocked by volunteers.

