High Valley Transit provides an update on BRT construction

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM MDT
High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez
High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez shares an update on bus routes and construction of new bus rapid transit (BRT) lanes on SR 224.

The BRT plans to move over 5,000 people daily while reducing carbon emissions. Funding comes from local, federal and state sources and the project aims to be completed before the 2028 ski season.

High Valley Transit also plans to enhance winter bus routes and is considering full-day service to Wasatch County.

