'Gaze into These Eyes' exhibit features artists impacted by prison system

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:44 AM MDT
Photo of Carly Fischer and Aldy Milliken at KPCW
KPCW
Carly Fischer and Aldy Milliken

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken and Carly Fischer, Deputy Director of the Center for Art and Advocacy, share an update on a new exhibition titled "Gaze into These Eyes," opening on Sept. 25.

The show, featuring works by artists impacted by the prison system and explores themes of identity and portraiture. The Center for Art and Advocacy, founded in 2022, supports artists with lived experiences of incarceration through fellowships and professional development. The exhibition includes various mediums, such as paintings, quilts and text-based work.

