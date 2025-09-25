'Gaze into These Eyes' exhibit features artists impacted by prison system

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken and Carly Fischer, Deputy Director of the Center for Art and Advocacy, share an update on a new exhibition titled "Gaze into These Eyes," opening on Sept. 25.

The show, featuring works by artists impacted by the prison system and explores themes of identity and portraiture. The Center for Art and Advocacy, founded in 2022, supports artists with lived experiences of incarceration through fellowships and professional development. The exhibition includes various mediums, such as paintings, quilts and text-based work.