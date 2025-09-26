Wasatch County School District talks rapid student population growth, preschool programs

Wasatch County School District Business Administrator Dr. Jason Watt and Director of Secondary Education Stephanie Discher discuss key topics for the school district.

Discher talked about the impact of a 2024 law requiring schools to augment security with armed resource officers, highlighting the positive role of SROs in enhancing school safety and community trust.

Watt addressed the rapid population growth in Wasatch County, noting a 600-student increase at the high school, necessitating a new Deer Creek High School.

The district's preschool program, funded by a state grant, serves 382 students across multiple schools, focusing on early learning and essential behaviors.