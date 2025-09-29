Park City Mountain COO reflects on past challenges, preparations for upcoming winter season

Park City Mountain COO Deirdra Walsh discusses the resort's preparations for the upcoming winter season and reflects on the challenges of the previous year.

Walsh highlights Vail Resorts' $144 million investment in Park City since 2011, including the completion of the Sunrise Gondola. She also emphasizes the resort's commitment to community partnerships, citing initiatives like Epic Promise and uphill skiing.

Walsh says that Park City Mountain is not for sale, despite local interest. She defines a successful season as one that prioritizes employee satisfaction, consistent operations and effective snow management, aiming to create a memorable experience for guests and the community.