Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Youth Sports Alliance and Ski Utah collaborate to expand access for kids

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:45 PM MDT
Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty and Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty and Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty share details on a new partnership between the two organizations.

The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) and Ski Utah are collaborating to expand access to skiing and snowboarding for Utah kids. Initially, a one-day program for fourth graders was expanded to a four-day multi-day program for first through fifth graders, aiming to create lifelong skiers. The program, which includes dryland training and field trips to resorts like Brighton, Deer Valley and Park City, will eventually target 30,000 kids annually by 2034.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
