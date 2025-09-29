Youth Sports Alliance and Ski Utah collaborate to expand access for kids

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty share details on a new partnership between the two organizations.

The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) and Ski Utah are collaborating to expand access to skiing and snowboarding for Utah kids. Initially, a one-day program for fourth graders was expanded to a four-day multi-day program for first through fifth graders, aiming to create lifelong skiers. The program, which includes dryland training and field trips to resorts like Brighton, Deer Valley and Park City, will eventually target 30,000 kids annually by 2034.