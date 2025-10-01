© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

An update on Summit County development projects

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:18 PM MDT
Photo of Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes
KPCW
Summit County Planning and Zoning Director Peter Barnes

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes shares an update on development projects throughout the county.

Barnes highlights the rush to complete building permits before winter and the 2025 work plan, which included a strategic housing plan for 1,500 units over 10 years.

The Dakota Pacific project, a major development with strict timelines, is expected to see some infrastructure work next year. The Utah Olympic Park and Junction Commons redevelopment projects are under review, with traffic and rezoning concerns.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher