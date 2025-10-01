An update on Summit County development projects

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes shares an update on development projects throughout the county.

Barnes highlights the rush to complete building permits before winter and the 2025 work plan, which included a strategic housing plan for 1,500 units over 10 years.

The Dakota Pacific project, a major development with strict timelines, is expected to see some infrastructure work next year. The Utah Olympic Park and Junction Commons redevelopment projects are under review, with traffic and rezoning concerns.