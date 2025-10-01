© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Builder describes renovation of historic Centennial House

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 1, 2025 at 2:10 PM MDT
Photo of Pete Olson at KPCW
KPCW

Pete Olson, owner of PJ Builders, talks about the challenges of renovating The Centennial — a 100-year old building in Old Town Park City.

The project involves transforming the 100-year-old, condemned building into a single-family home while preserving its historic features. Michael Bradbury, the buyer, aims to preserve the building's history. The renovation includes removing and reusing original siding, addressing mold and replicating the building's footprint.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher