Builder describes renovation of historic Centennial House

Pete Olson, owner of PJ Builders, talks about the challenges of renovating The Centennial — a 100-year old building in Old Town Park City.

The project involves transforming the 100-year-old, condemned building into a single-family home while preserving its historic features. Michael Bradbury, the buyer, aims to preserve the building's history. The renovation includes removing and reusing original siding, addressing mold and replicating the building's footprint.