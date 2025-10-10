UOP talks winter activities and uphill pass sales

Utah Olympic Park General Manager Jamie Kimball discusses winter activities and uphill pass sales.

Last year, 400 passes sold out in four minutes, and this year, they will double to 800 at $285 each, available online starting Oct. 20th.

The park will open early for the US bobsled team's training and host the FIL Luge World Cup in December. Non-sliding sports will see more development programs. Public bobsled rides will start Nov. 7, and the Alf Engen Ski Museum will host Olympic watch parties in February.

The park remains open for various winter sports, including ski jumping and Alpine training.