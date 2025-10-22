Summit County Active Transportation Plan seeks community input

Summit County Active Transportation Planner Senta Beyer and Deputy Director Eva De Laurentiis discuss the Active Transportation Plan and van pool project.

The Summit County Active Transportation Plan is being updated, focusing on eastern Summit County and the Summit Bike Share program. The plan aims to improve infrastructure and connectivity, with a survey open until Oct. 31 for community input.

A van pool project is also in development targeting employees from various counties. The pilot program will subsidize van pool costs, with a goal to launch by the upcoming ski season. Interested participants can express interest via email.