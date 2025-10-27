© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Library's haunted house offers drug, alcohol prevention resources

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:32 AM MDT

Park City Senior Youth Services Librarian Katrina Kmak shares details on their upcoming Haunted House which will also provide community resources and tools for youth drug/alcohol prevention and other upcoming events.

The Park City Library offers ongoing programs such as a chapter book club for adults with disabilities, a "Babies and Me" program, an English-Spanish conversation club and financial literacy workshops for children.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher