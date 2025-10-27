© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels program discusses funding gap

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:19 AM MDT
Meals on Wheels board members Claudia McMullin, Eileen Mullane and Deputy Director Jimmy Goulding
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Meals on Wheels board members Claudia McMullin, Eileen Mullane and Deputy Director Jimmy Goulding

Meals on Wheels board members Claudia McMullin, Eileen Mullane and Deputy Director Jimmy Goulding share details on the nonprofit's funding gap due to rising food costs, aging population and SNAP benefit cuts.

Last year, they served 118,000 meals, averaging 100-150 daily. The program requires donations to meet the growing need, as they are currently at capacity. Seniors must be 60+ and homebound to qualify. Meals are cooked at the Summit County jail, helping to keep costs low. The program emphasizes the importance of community support and donations to sustain services and address the waitlist.

