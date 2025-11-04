Summit Land Conservancy provides an update on open space issues

Summit Land Conservancy CEO Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues and the success of their "Clothing Hoptional" fundraiser which featured a sell-out crowd and a unique wild hops ale.

Summit Land Conservancy is working on projects in Summit County, totaling over 3,000 acres and additional easements covering 1,800 acres. In Oakley City, they are placing a conservation easement on 80 acres to protect watershed and recreational access. Concerns were raised about Heber City's draft agreement for a 5,000-acre conservation easement, which lacks specifics on protection and stewardship responsibilities.