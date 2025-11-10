Live PC Give PC event raises a record $5.5M for local nonprofits

Alex Schlopy and Elizabeth Spratley of Talisker Club with Park City Community Foundation CEO Joel Zarrow recap this year's Live PC Give PC community fundraising event.

The 2025 Live PC Give PC event raised a record $5.5 million with 6,500 donors, which is down from previous years. Major donors stepped up, and nonprofits like the Spirit Awards, Arts Council, and Latinos in Action saw significant contributions.

The fundraising event incentivized nonprofits to engage their donors, with various awards for turnout and leaderboards. The success of this year's Live PC Give PC event was attributed to community collaboration and the generosity of local residents.