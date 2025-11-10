© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation programs support student wellness, secondary education

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:42 AM MST
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow share updates on programs offered by the foundation.

The Bright Futures program, supporting first-generation college students, has been successful, with recent college visits to USU and UVU. The Red Apple Gala raised nearly $600,000, making it their top fundraiser. And the foundation's wellness program, funded by the All Noble Lewis Family Foundation, focuses on social and emotional support, reducing absenteeism. Yonder Pouches, funded by the ED Foundation, help reduce cell phone use during school hours.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher