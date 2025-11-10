Park City Education Foundation programs support student wellness, secondary education

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow share updates on programs offered by the foundation.

The Bright Futures program, supporting first-generation college students, has been successful, with recent college visits to USU and UVU. The Red Apple Gala raised nearly $600,000, making it their top fundraiser. And the foundation's wellness program, funded by the All Noble Lewis Family Foundation, focuses on social and emotional support, reducing absenteeism. Yonder Pouches, funded by the ED Foundation, help reduce cell phone use during school hours.