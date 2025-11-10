Summit County WIC program operating month-to-month

Summit County Deputy Health Director Kendra Babitz provides an update on local health programs like WIC and vaccination efforts.

The Summit County Health Department's WIC program is operating on a month-to-month basis, with funding confirmed through November and pending review in December. The program focuses on pregnant women, nursing mothers, and young children, providing additional nutrition and basic needs support. Currently, new applicants are not being accepted, but services are maintained for existing recipients.

The county has seen a significant need for food assistance, with over 150 households in Park City relying on SNAP. The health department launched a Feed the Need campaign to support local food pantries.

No measles cases have been reported in Summit County, but the department is preparing for potential outbreaks. Vaccination efforts are ongoing, with free vaccines available for adults and children.