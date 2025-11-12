Heber Valley Chamber recaps summer season as the winter season approaches

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher discusses results from the summer season and previews what the upcoming winter season may have in store.

The summer season saw mixed results with restaurant tax up and transit room tax stable. Hotel occupancy increased with the addition of East Village, averaging 50% occupancy.

The upcoming winter season will see the opening of Deer Valley East with new lifts and runs. The chamber is promoting a workforce housing lottery by Mountain Lands Community Housing, with homes priced under $510,000.

The chamber is also updating its tourism strategic plan and community sentiment survey to better serve locals and visitors.