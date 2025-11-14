Park City Photography Club members share recent awards
Park City Photography Club members David Winegar, David Breslauer, Bill Tafuri and Howard Meltzer discuss their experiences at the 2025 annual photographic competition and recent awards.
The competition involved 25 photographers with 205 entries, judged by five master photographers. The event, held over two days, featured various speakers on topics like studio lighting and pin-up photography. The Park City Photography Club, with about 100-150 members, meets monthly at the Park City Library, offering informal gatherings and guest lectures.
1 of 8 — SLC Library Night South Wing.jpg
Bill Tafuri's photo: "SLC Library Night South Wing"
Bill Tafuri
2 of 8 — David Breslauer 2nd Place Nature and Wildlife.jpg
David Breslauer's photo: "Ground Clearance"
David Breslauer
3 of 8 — David Winegar 1st Place Fine Art.jpg
David Winegar's photo: "Windswept"
David Winegar
4 of 8 — David Winegar 2nd Place Fine Art.jpg
David Winegar's photo: "Shades of Summer"
David Winegar
5 of 8 — Howard Meltzer 1st Place Nature and Wildlife.jpg
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Winter March"
Howard Meltzer
6 of 8 — Howard Meltzer 2nd Place Landscape.jpg
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Where's Waldo"
Howard Meltzer
7 of 8 — Liz Dranow 1 1st Place Male Portrait.jpg
Liz Dranow's photo: "Devotion"
Liz Dranow
8 of 8 — Liz Dranow 1st Place Animal .jpg
Liz Dranow's photo: "Symbiosis"
Liz Dranow