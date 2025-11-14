© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City Photography Club members share recent awards

By Roger Goldman
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:07 AM MST
Members of the Park City Photography Club (L to R: David Breslauer, David Winegar, Howard Melter, and Bill Tafuri)
KPCW
Members of the Park City Photography Club (L to R: David Breslauer, David Winegar, Howard Melter, and Bill Tafuri)

Park City Photography Club members David Winegar, David Breslauer, Bill Tafuri and Howard Meltzer discuss their experiences at the 2025 annual photographic competition and recent awards.

The competition involved 25 photographers with 205 entries, judged by five master photographers. The event, held over two days, featured various speakers on topics like studio lighting and pin-up photography. The Park City Photography Club, with about 100-150 members, meets monthly at the Park City Library, offering informal gatherings and guest lectures.

Bill Tafuri's photo: "SLC Library Night South Wing"
1 of 8  — SLC Library Night South Wing.jpg
Bill Tafuri's photo: "SLC Library Night South Wing"
Bill Tafuri
David Breslauer's photo "Ground Clearance"
2 of 8  — David Breslauer 2nd Place Nature and Wildlife.jpg
David Breslauer's photo: "Ground Clearance"
David Breslauer
David Winegar's photo: "Windswept"
3 of 8  — David Winegar 1st Place Fine Art.jpg
David Winegar's photo: "Windswept"
David Winegar
David Winegar's photo: "Shades of Summer"
4 of 8  — David Winegar 2nd Place Fine Art.jpg
David Winegar's photo: "Shades of Summer"
David Winegar
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Winter March"
5 of 8  — Howard Meltzer 1st Place Nature and Wildlife.jpg
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Winter March"
Howard Meltzer
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Where's Waldo"
6 of 8  — Howard Meltzer 2nd Place Landscape.jpg
Howard Meltzer's photo: "Where's Waldo"
Howard Meltzer
Liz Dranow's photo: "Devotion"
7 of 8  — Liz Dranow 1 1st Place Male Portrait.jpg
Liz Dranow's photo: "Devotion"
Liz Dranow
Liz Dranow's photo: "Symbiosis"
8 of 8  — Liz Dranow 1st Place Animal .jpg
Liz Dranow's photo: "Symbiosis"
Liz Dranow

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman