Park City Photography Club members share recent awards

Park City Photography Club members David Winegar, David Breslauer, Bill Tafuri and Howard Meltzer discuss their experiences at the 2025 annual photographic competition and recent awards.

The competition involved 25 photographers with 205 entries, judged by five master photographers. The event, held over two days, featured various speakers on topics like studio lighting and pin-up photography. The Park City Photography Club, with about 100-150 members, meets monthly at the Park City Library, offering informal gatherings and guest lectures.