Meet the new head of the Basin Recreation District

The Summit County Council has confirmed Robert Parrish as the new head of the Basin Recreation District, succeeding Dana Jones, who retires at the end of December.

Parrish, with 16 years at the National Park Service, emphasizes his experience in historic preservation and capital investment. He plans to focus on growth and strategic planning.

The district is proposing a 15% budget increase, which would translate to approximately $35 annually for an average homeowner, to accommodate growing demand and maintenance costs.