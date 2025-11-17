© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Meet the new head of the Basin Recreation District

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:46 AM MST
Robert Parrish is the new department director with the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District.
Robert Parrish
Robert Parrish is the new department director with the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District.

The Summit County Council has confirmed Robert Parrish as the new head of the Basin Recreation District, succeeding Dana Jones, who retires at the end of December.

Parrish, with 16 years at the National Park Service, emphasizes his experience in historic preservation and capital investment. He plans to focus on growth and strategic planning.

The district is proposing a 15% budget increase, which would translate to approximately $35 annually for an average homeowner, to accommodate growing demand and maintenance costs.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
