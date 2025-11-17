© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Youth Sports Alliance previews their winter sports programs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:49 AM MST
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims provide an update on winter youth sports programs.

Programs include skiing, snowboarding, cross-country, ski jumping, freestyle and park and pipe. Financial assistance is available, including scholarships for families earning $120,000 or less and discounts for those on the free and reduced lunch program. Equipment is provided for full-ride scholarships and for students on the free and reduced lunch program.

Volunteers are needed to help with transportation and program operations. The YSA also thanks donors and sponsors for their support.

