Park City Board of Realtors previews their 24th annual Turkey Drive

Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropy Foundation's JanaLee Jacobson and Graham Harter share details about the upcoming Park City Turkey Drive.

The turkey drive aims to provide 4,000 turkeys, a significant increase from last year's 3,200. The drive includes a launch party, a luncheon and collection efforts at the Park City Market. Turkeys will be distributed locally, with a significant portion going to the Christian Center, and the rest to organizations like Tabitha's Way.