Local News Hour

Park City Board of Realtors previews their 24th annual Turkey Drive

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 18, 2025 at 10:49 AM MST
Park City Board of Realtors Philanthropy Foundation's JanaLee Jacobson and Graham Harter share details about the upcoming Park City Turkey Drive.

The turkey drive aims to provide 4,000 turkeys, a significant increase from last year's 3,200. The drive includes a launch party, a luncheon and collection efforts at the Park City Market. Turkeys will be distributed locally, with a significant portion going to the Christian Center, and the rest to organizations like Tabitha's Way.

