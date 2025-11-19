© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Scott Phillips reflects on his time as a Heber City councilmember

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:28 PM MST
Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips

Heber City Councilmember Scott Phillips reflects on his time as a councilmember and some of his achievements including water, sewer and pressurized irrigation projects, ending an airport lawsuit and completing Smith's Marketplace.

Phillips also expressed frustration over the council's inefficiency and overtime pay for staff. He noted the council's decision to extend meeting times and the potential impact of new impact fees, which could increase by 50% per home.

Local News Hour
