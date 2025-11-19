Scott Phillips reflects on his time as a Heber City councilmember
Heber City Councilmember Scott Phillips reflects on his time as a councilmember and some of his achievements including water, sewer and pressurized irrigation projects, ending an airport lawsuit and completing Smith's Marketplace.
Phillips also expressed frustration over the council's inefficiency and overtime pay for staff. He noted the council's decision to extend meeting times and the potential impact of new impact fees, which could increase by 50% per home.