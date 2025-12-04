Summit County aims to finalize 2026 budget next week

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps the latest council meeting including topics like the 2026 budget and Basin Recreation's proposal for a 15% tax increase.

The council delayed voting due to a 2-2 split, awaiting a fifth member's input. The council also approved budgets for the Mountain Regional Water Company and Park City Fire District, with no tax increase for the latter. The county budget, around $100 million, will be finalized next week. Additionally, the council discussed absorbing costs for Service Area 8 and the jail's involvement in the Meals on Wheels program.