Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Summit County aims to finalize 2026 budget next week

By Kristine Weller
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:42 AM MST
Photo of Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps the latest council meeting including topics like the 2026 budget and Basin Recreation's proposal for a 15% tax increase.

The council delayed voting due to a 2-2 split, awaiting a fifth member's input. The council also approved budgets for the Mountain Regional Water Company and Park City Fire District, with no tax increase for the latter. The county budget, around $100 million, will be finalized next week. Additionally, the council discussed absorbing costs for Service Area 8 and the jail's involvement in the Meals on Wheels program.

Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
