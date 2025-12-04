Toddler drowns in Wasatch County over Thanksgiving weekend

Wasatch County sheriff’s deputies and a medical team responded to the scene, but despite lifesaving efforts, the child died the next day.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, but a sheriff’s office spokesperson said there were no signs of foul play. The department is not releasing more details about the case out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Sheriff Jared Rigby said in a statement his office is grieving alongside the family.

“This is an unimaginable loss for this family,” he said. “Our hearts are with them in this difficult time and moving forward.”