Annual Shop with a Cop tradition spreads holiday cheer

Don’t be surprised Saturday morning to hear blaring sirens and see a string of police vehicles travelling from Park City to Kimball Junction. Summit County sheriff's spokesman Skyler Talbot says it’s the annual Shop with a Cop where underprivileged children eat breakfast with officers and visit with Santa before taking a ride for holiday shopping at Walmart.

“We'll start out at the DoubleTree Hotel in Park City, and then we'll take the kiddos over to Walmart, as we do every year,” Talbot said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Dec 1st. So, expect a little bit of a traffic delay on 224, probably right around eight, 8:30 in the morning on Saturday. We tend to wake the neighborhood up. So, if you don't know we're coming, it can be a little bit of a surprise. We have like 100 - 120 cop cars or so, all going up [state Route] 224 - so be expecting that.”

Recipients are referred to the program through the county’s three school districts. Younger children are escorted through the store to shop with officers, and high school students receive gift cards. Students may purchase gifts for themselves and family members.

Funds for the program are raised through the local Fraternal Order of Police lodges, as well as through private donations from local businesses.