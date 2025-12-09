Christian Center's 'Operation Hope' provides free toys for children

The Christian Center of Park City Executive Director Steve Richardson and Director of Operations Brach Pulver share details about holiday happenings at the center.

The Christian Center's "Operation Hope" is underway, providing free toys for 1,800 children, with additional support from Skullcandy. The center also operates four thrift stores, including an upscale boutique and a large furniture store in Heber. They receive high-end donations and prioritize giving away items before selling them.

Food pantries continue to see increased demand, with many people needing assistance despite having SNAP benefits. Cash donations are crucial for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. The community's support has been vital, especially during challenging times.