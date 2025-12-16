© 2025 KPCW

Elizabeth Smart shows how detours are part of the healing journey

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:09 PM MST
Park City resident Elizabeth Smart discusses her new book "Detours," which explores personal growth and resilience after trauma.

Smart uses metaphors like detours, rest stops, rock slides and destinations to illustrate her healing journey. Smart shares experiences such as a landslide delaying a flight and her parents' divorce, emphasizing the importance of grieving lost paths. She highlights the non-linear nature of success and healing, advocating for acceptance and perseverance.

Local News Hour
