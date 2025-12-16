© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

Wasatch County Council to finalize 2026 budget

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:13 PM MST
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses the upcoming council meeting where the final budget will be approved, including adjustments to contribute more funds to Parks and Recreation without a tax increase.

The sheriff's budget will see reductions, including removing a part-time position and a full-time patrol officer, to allocate funds for future capital needs.

And the courthouse expansion project, costing $23 million, is underway, with a completion date by July 2024.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
