Wasatch County Council to finalize 2026 budget
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses the upcoming council meeting where the final budget will be approved, including adjustments to contribute more funds to Parks and Recreation without a tax increase.
The sheriff's budget will see reductions, including removing a part-time position and a full-time patrol officer, to allocate funds for future capital needs.
And the courthouse expansion project, costing $23 million, is underway, with a completion date by July 2024.