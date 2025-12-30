Upcoming winter activities at Utah State Parks

Utah State Parks spokesperson Ally O'Rullian discusses upcoming winter activities, including New Year's Day hikes at eight state parks with limited edition stickers.

Wasatch Mountain State Park offers moonlight snowshoe hikes and bird counts. Jordanelle State Park hosts educational programs on snowflakes. Willard Bay is known for Bald Eagle sightings.

And the Utah State Park Bake Challenge encourages park staff to create park-themed baked goods, showcasing their creativity and community spirit.