© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Despite normal precipitation levels, snowpack remains low

By Roger Goldman
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:21 PM MST
Photo of Spencer Donovan at KPCW
KPCW

Spencer Donovan, a hydrologist with the Utah Snow Survey Program, discusses the current winter season's moisture situation.

Despite normal precipitation levels overall, the state is experiencing record low snow packs and the southern half of the state is particularly dry. However, the ground soil is very moist, which could lead to an efficient runoff season.

Donovan emphasized the unpredictability of snowfall and the impact of El Niño and La Niña cycles, noting that a few storms could significantly improve the snow pack.

Correction: Great Salt Lake water levels dropped about 2 feet since its spring peak in early April, not 6 feet as Donovan mentions during the interview.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman