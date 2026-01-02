Despite normal precipitation levels, snowpack remains low

Spencer Donovan, a hydrologist with the Utah Snow Survey Program, discusses the current winter season's moisture situation.

Despite normal precipitation levels overall, the state is experiencing record low snow packs and the southern half of the state is particularly dry. However, the ground soil is very moist, which could lead to an efficient runoff season.

Donovan emphasized the unpredictability of snowfall and the impact of El Niño and La Niña cycles, noting that a few storms could significantly improve the snow pack.

Correction: Great Salt Lake water levels dropped about 2 feet since its spring peak in early April, not 6 feet as Donovan mentions during the interview.