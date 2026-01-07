© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

PRO Skijor competition returns to the Heber Valley

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:37 AM MST
Brian Gardner with PRO Skijor shares details on the Skijoring competition on Jan. 16-17 in Heber City.

The PRO Skijor competition, where a horse and rider pull a skier through a slalom course with gates, jumps and rings, is returning to Heber Valley. This is the event's 10th anniversary, held at the Wasatch County Event Center.

Last year, 375 teams competed, and around 10,000 spectators attended. The event features divisions for all skill levels, from novice to pro, and includes a pro tour with championship finals in February.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
