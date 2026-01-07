UOP will revisit planning commission for further action

Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes provides an update on development projects throughout the county.

Two public hearings are scheduled for minor plot amendments, including one around Silver Creek for a future roundabout. The Utah Olympic Park (UOP) will revisit the planning commission for further action and phase two of the Canyons parking garage received a building permit, with construction resuming post-ski season.

The Dakota Pacific joint venture agreement is finalized, and minor enabling works may start this year and the Cline Dahle parcel may see a new zone for better planning.