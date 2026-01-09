© 2026 KPCW

ACLU of Utah targets state's book ban law

By Roger Goldman
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:10 PM MST
ACLU of Utah attorney Tom Ford discusses the federal lawsuit challenging the state's book removal law.

The law, which bans books containing any depiction of sex, has removed works like "Slaughterhouse Five" and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" from school libraries. The lawsuit targets the "per se ban" and the "statewide ban," arguing they infringe on First Amendment rights.

The ACLU cites precedents from Iowa and Florida, where similar laws have been challenged. The lawsuit represents three categories of plaintiffs, including authors and anonymous students, and aims for a permanent injunction to restore access to these books.

Roger Goldman
