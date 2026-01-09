State epidemiologist warns of increased flu hospitalizations

Dr. Leisha Nolen, Utah State Epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, discusses the current flu season, noting it peaks between October and March, with this year seeing high hospitalization rates, particularly among infants and the elderly.

Dr. Nolen emphasizes the importance of vaccination, which shows early promise in reducing hospitalizations. She also highlights the record-high measles outbreak in Utah, with 176 cases since last summer, primarily affecting unvaccinated individuals. She advised staying home if sick and stressed the effectiveness of simple hygiene practices and vaccination in preventing illnesses.