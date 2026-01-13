© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

People's Health Clinic anticipates patient increases after ACA cuts

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:08 PM MST
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and Patient Access Director Patty Garcia
John Burdick
/
KPCW
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and Patient Access Director Patty Garcia

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and Patient Access Director Patty Garcia share updates on programs at the clinic.

The People's Health Clinic in Park City provides free healthcare to uninsured individuals and families in Summit and Wasatch Counties. Funded entirely by donations, the clinic saves the healthcare system significant costs by offering reduced costs per visit, compared to the high costs of emergency departments.

The clinic is anticipating a 16% increase in patient encounters and an additional 1,000 patients due to potential ACA subsidy cuts, the clinic faces space constraints and needs to fundraise for expansion.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher