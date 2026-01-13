People's Health Clinic anticipates patient increases after ACA cuts

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining and Patient Access Director Patty Garcia share updates on programs at the clinic.

The People's Health Clinic in Park City provides free healthcare to uninsured individuals and families in Summit and Wasatch Counties. Funded entirely by donations, the clinic saves the healthcare system significant costs by offering reduced costs per visit, compared to the high costs of emergency departments.

The clinic is anticipating a 16% increase in patient encounters and an additional 1,000 patients due to potential ACA subsidy cuts, the clinic faces space constraints and needs to fundraise for expansion.