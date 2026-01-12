© 2026 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival prep begins in Park City with parking lot closures

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:15 PM MST
Sundance 2026 preparations and parking closures.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Construction crews set up a tent in Bob Wells Plaza for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The final Sundance Film Festival in Utah is Jan. 22 through Feb. 1.

Organizers are setting up in Old Town, limiting parking for locals and visitors.

Bob Wells Plaza and the north end of the Brew Pub Lot off Swede Alley are now closed to all traffic through the 2026 festival. More surface lots in Old Town will close Jan. 21 ahead of the event.

For the second year, Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26 starting at 11 a.m. each day.

Click here for Park City’s full Sundance Community Guide in English.

Click here for Park City’s full Sundance Community Guide in Spanish.
