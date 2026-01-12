Sundance Film Festival prep begins in Park City with parking lot closures

Organizers are setting up in Old Town, limiting parking for locals and visitors.

Bob Wells Plaza and the north end of the Brew Pub Lot off Swede Alley are now closed to all traffic through the 2026 festival. More surface lots in Old Town will close Jan. 21 ahead of the event.

For the second year, Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26 starting at 11 a.m. each day.

