South Summit School District wants feedback on 20-year facility plan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides details on key issues from the latest school board meeting.

The district received a 20% increase in land trust funds, estimated at over $560,000, due to well-managed accounts. Enrollment declined from April 2025 to January 2026, with the high school seeing a slight increase.

The board also discussed the 20-year facility plan, emphasizing the need for stakeholder input and potential public relations support. The meeting also highlighted the importance of transparency in staff reductions and the successful handling of a measles case.