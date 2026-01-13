© 2026 KPCW

South Summit School District wants feedback on 20-year facility plan

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:12 PM MST
South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan
John Burdick
/
KPCW
South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan

South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan provides details on key issues from the latest school board meeting.

The district received a 20% increase in land trust funds, estimated at over $560,000, due to well-managed accounts. Enrollment declined from April 2025 to January 2026, with the high school seeing a slight increase.

The board also discussed the 20-year facility plan, emphasizing the need for stakeholder input and potential public relations support. The meeting also highlighted the importance of transparency in staff reductions and the successful handling of a measles case.

