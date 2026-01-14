© 2026 KPCW

Senator Ron Winterton previews this year's legislative session

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:40 PM MST
State Senator for District 20 Ron Winterton shares a preview of what to expect during this year's legislative session.

Winterton addresses legislative goals including stabilizing the film industry in Summit County and addressing the housing crisis. He shares concerns over the Sundance Film Festival's departure and the impact of Utah's conservative politics.

The 2026 Utah legislative session will focus on a $30.7 billion budget, with a $500 million shortfall due to federal tax cuts. Winterton advocates for local control and criticized state-level overreach. He also discussed the Great Salt Lake crisis, emphasizing the need for water conservation and the potential impact of data centers on water resources.

Leslie Thatcher
