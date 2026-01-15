© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Documentary chronicles family's response to Gaza kidnapping

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:58 AM MST
The Beinin family embraces.
Meridian Hill Pictures
The Beinin family embraces.

Film Producer Lance Kramer talks about his film "Holding Liat," which screens on Sunday, Jan. 18 and is on the short list for an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

The film, a personal story involving Kramer's relatives and directed by his brother, chronicles the kidnapping of Liat and her husband Aviv in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. It captures the family's emotional and political responses, highlighting internal conflicts and the struggle for support from the American government. Filming began weeks after the kidnapping, under challenging circumstances, and emphasizes the family's resilience and unity amidst divisive political tensions.

Photo of Lance Kramer
Meridian Hill Pictures

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher