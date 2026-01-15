Documentary chronicles family's response to Gaza kidnapping

Film Producer Lance Kramer talks about his film "Holding Liat," which screens on Sunday, Jan. 18 and is on the short list for an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

The film, a personal story involving Kramer's relatives and directed by his brother, chronicles the kidnapping of Liat and her husband Aviv in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. It captures the family's emotional and political responses, highlighting internal conflicts and the struggle for support from the American government. Filming began weeks after the kidnapping, under challenging circumstances, and emphasizes the family's resilience and unity amidst divisive political tensions.