Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

KUER's Sean Higgins shares what to expect during the legislative session

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:18 AM MST
KUER reporter Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins KUER
KUER reporter Sean Higgins

KUER government reporter Sean Higgins previews what to expect from this year's legislative session.

Over 1,000 bills are introduced annually, with around 500 becoming law. Bills undergo a rigorous process involving committees and floor debates. The session is marked by a flat budget proposal of $30 billion, a decrease from previous years due to reduced federal funds. Proposed changes include expanding the Supreme Court from five to seven justices and amending judicial retention laws. Controversial bills include those affecting transgender rights and affordability measures. The public can engage by contacting their lawmakers and attending sessions at the Capitol.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
