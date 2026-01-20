Recycle Utah shares updates on their new center and future plans
Recycle Utah's new Executive Director Andy Hecht and board member Heleena Sideris share updates on the organization's progress and future plans.
Recycle Utah secured a four-acre site along US-40 for a new recycling center, with construction expected to cost $5-7 million. The facility will include a 21,000 sq. ft. warehouse, expanded sustainability programs and a commercial lane. The organization aims to maintain zero downtime during the transition, with a deadline of September.