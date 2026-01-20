© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Recycle Utah shares updates on their new center and future plans

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:16 AM MST
Recycle Utah board member Heleena Sideris and Executive Director Andy Hecht
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Recycle Utah board member Heleena Sideris and Executive Director Andy Hecht

Recycle Utah's new Executive Director Andy Hecht and board member Heleena Sideris share updates on the organization's progress and future plans.

Recycle Utah secured a four-acre site along US-40 for a new recycling center, with construction expected to cost $5-7 million. The facility will include a 21,000 sq. ft. warehouse, expanded sustainability programs and a commercial lane. The organization aims to maintain zero downtime during the transition, with a deadline of September.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
