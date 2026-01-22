© 2026 KPCW

Park City School District discusses construction, legislative issues

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 22, 2026 at 11:13 AM MST
Photo of Lyndsay Huntsman and Nick Hill at KPCW
KPCW
Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board member Nick Hill

Park City School District Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and school board member Nick Hill discuss school district related issues including updates to the investigation on potentially contaminated groundwater discharged during the Treasure Mountain demolition.

The district is also addressing legislative threats, particularly Senate Bill 65, which could impact funding. Additionally, the district is working on raising funds for phase three of construction, including a Field House and fine arts programs, with a goal of $90 million.

Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
