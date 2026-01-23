© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Heber Valley Chamber update on tourism, local events

By Roger Goldman
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:49 AM MST
Photo of Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher.
KPCW
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher.

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher shares an update on local tourism and upcoming events.

Koecher discusses the impact of a lack of snow on local tourism, with a decrease in ski visits but increased interest in alternative activities like the geothermal crater and shopping in Midway. He highlighted local dining options, including Midway Mercantile and Back 40, and upcoming events like the Heber Valley Railroad's winter evening party train. Kosher also mentioned the local hockey league at Black Rock Mountain Resort

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman