Heber Valley Chamber update on tourism, local events

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher shares an update on local tourism and upcoming events.

Koecher discusses the impact of a lack of snow on local tourism, with a decrease in ski visits but increased interest in alternative activities like the geothermal crater and shopping in Midway. He highlighted local dining options, including Midway Mercantile and Back 40, and upcoming events like the Heber Valley Railroad's winter evening party train. Kosher also mentioned the local hockey league at Black Rock Mountain Resort