Proper snowmobile trail use and etiquette

Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement Sgt. Ethan Justinger and Utah Snowmobile Association President Cody Sargent highlight the extensive snowmobile trail system in Utah and proper trail etiquette.

The pair discuss the impact of low snow levels, increased use of non-snowmobile vehicles on trails and the resulting damage. They emphasize the importance of reporting violations through the Utah Turn In A Poacher (UTIP) line. Safety tips include knowing the area, being prepared and taking avalanche courses. The Utah Avalanche Center is recommended for training.