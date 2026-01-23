© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Proper snowmobile trail use and etiquette

By Roger Goldman
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM MST
Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement Sgt. Ethan Justinger and UT Snowmobile Association President Cody Sargent
KPCW
Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement Sgt. Ethan Justinger and UT Snowmobile Association President Cody Sargent

Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement Sgt. Ethan Justinger and Utah Snowmobile Association President Cody Sargent highlight the extensive snowmobile trail system in Utah and proper trail etiquette.

The pair discuss the impact of low snow levels, increased use of non-snowmobile vehicles on trails and the resulting damage. They emphasize the importance of reporting violations through the Utah Turn In A Poacher (UTIP) line. Safety tips include knowing the area, being prepared and taking avalanche courses. The Utah Avalanche Center is recommended for training.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman