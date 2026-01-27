State legislature debates affordable housing, Utah Supreme Court changes

KUER government reporter Hugo Rikard- Bell discusses several key legislative issues.

House Bill 184 aims to streamline zoning rules for starter homes, but concerns arise over the use of median income in Summit County, where high property prices skew affordability.

Senate Bill 134 proposes expanding Utah's Supreme Court from five to seven justices, sparking debates over potential political motivations and workload management.

Senate Bill 57 seeks to add nine judges to lower courts to alleviate backlogs, particularly in juvenile courts.

House Bill 51 addresses Utah's adoption laws, aiming to give birth mothers 72 hours to revoke consent and regulate lump-sum payments.

The conversation also touches on the governor's commitment to restoring Utah's values and the Great Salt Lake's preservation.