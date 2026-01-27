TEDxPark City Women announces featured speakers

Founder of TEDxPark City Women Teri Orr and co-director Bari Nan Rothchild share details on this year's event happening Feb. 10.

TEDx Park City is a derivative of TED, focusing on Technology, Entertainment, and Design. It is an intimate event for women, held at the Waldorf, with tickets priced at $125, including breakfast, lunch, snacks and programming. Featured speakers include Abby Ellis, director of the film "The Lake," and Tatyana Kanzaveli, founder of the Open Health Network.