Park City Police on challenges of policing during Sundance

Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter and Captain Rob McKinney talk about the challenges of policing during the Sundance Film Festival.

They emphasize the collaborative effort with 120 special event officers and support from state and local agencies. The Main Street closures to vehicle traffic were deemed successful for community engagement. Increased criminal activities during the festival included drunken disorderlies, DUIs, petty thefts and scams.

Carpenter and McKinney also highlight the event's successful traffic mitigation efforts, with the Richardson Flat park-and-ride being full for the first time.