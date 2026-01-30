Summit County plans to extend landfill use by 10 years

Summit County Deputy Manager Janna Young and Solid Waste Superintendent Tim Loveday discuss changes to Summit County's solid waste master plan.

Summit County is revising its 2018 solid waste master plan to extend the life of its landfill by 10 years, aiming to reduce waste by one-third annually. The landfill, projected to be full by 2053, now targets 2063. Key strategies include focusing on food waste and cardboard, with initiatives like curbside pickup and remote drop-off sites. The county is also considering an ordinance to mandate business recycling, following Park City's lead. The new Recycle Utah facility will streamline waste management, reducing transportation costs.