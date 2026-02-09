Park City Education Foundation discusses preschool openings, scholarships
Park City Education Foundation Vice President Jen Billow and Kara Cody, the foundation's vice president of programs discuss current preschool openings, after school programs and the $175,000 in available Bright Futures and community-based scholarships. They also talk about how the foundation has streamlined its eight signature initiatives, including personalized learning, real-world learning, elevating educators and closing the opportunity gap.