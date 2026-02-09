© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour

Park City Education Foundation discusses preschool openings, scholarships

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:09 AM MST
Park City Education Foundation Vice President Jen Billow and Kara Cody, the foundation's vice president of programs discuss current preschool openings, after school programs and the $175,000 in available Bright Futures and community-based scholarships. They also talk about how the foundation has streamlined its eight signature initiatives, including personalized learning, real-world learning, elevating educators and closing the opportunity gap.

