Legislative Recap: juvenile justice reform, a new court and saving the Great Salt Lake
KUER government reporter Hugo Rikard-Bell discusses the bills advancing at the Utah Legislature, including a proposal to establish a Constitutional Court to handle challenges to Utah laws and one that would reform sentencing practices for juvenile offenders who commit serious crimes. He also talks about a bill to ease make starter construction, a proposal to change change how some child abuse cases are investigated and the ongoing efforts to save the Great Salt Lake.